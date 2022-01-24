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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. KM 4000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
KM 4000 Mark 2 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 4000 mark 2 Fzs 25
BrandKabira MobilityYamaha
Price₹ 1.51 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range178-201 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity4.1 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
KM 4000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2080 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg154 kg
Height
1141 mm1105 mm
Additional Storage
13 L-
Saddle Height
815 mm795 mm
Width
702 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s
Range
178 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
12 kW20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
13 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTOR-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch, TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,71,1061,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,9001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
20,20610,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6773,546

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