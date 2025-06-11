In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. KM 4000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
KM 4000 Mark 2 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 4000 mark 2
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.51 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.1 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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