Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or TVS Apache RTR 160 - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. KM 4000 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.