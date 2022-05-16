HT Auto
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 4000 up to 150 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour.
KM 4000 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 4000 Tz 3.3
BrandKabira MobilityTunwal
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 50 min4-7 Hrs.

Specification
Continuous Power
8000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
150 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
90 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
2050 mm-
Wheelbase
1500 mm-
Height
1280 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
0-80 % 50 min-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
19°-
Console
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9901,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9901,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9442,471

