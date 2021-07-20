In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 4000 up to 150 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour.
KM 4000 vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 4000
|Friend
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 50 min
|3-5 Hrs.