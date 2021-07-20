HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesKM 4000 vs Friend

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 4000 up to 150 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour.
KM 4000 vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 4000 Friend
BrandKabira MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 50 min3-5 Hrs.

Filters
KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continuous Power
8000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
5000 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
150 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
90 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Length
2050 mm-
Wheelbase
1500 mm-
Height
1280 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
0-80 % 50 min-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
19°-
Console
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9901,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9901,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9442,328

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
    Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
    20 Jul 2021
    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    While the KM 3000 is a fully-faired sportbike model (pictured), the KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike.
    Kabira KM300 and KM400 electric bikes' first lot sold out in four days of launch
    3 Mar 2021
    Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
    Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
    17 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     