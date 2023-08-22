Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
8000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
150 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
90 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9901,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9901,29,300
RTO
013,786
Insurance
08,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9443,266

