In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. KM 4000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
KM 4000 Mark 2 vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 4000 mark 2
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.51 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.1 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-