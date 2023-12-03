In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. KM 4000 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less