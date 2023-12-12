In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
KM 4000 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
