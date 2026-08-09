In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours (100%)
|-