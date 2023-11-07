Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹84,730*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
6000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
95 km/charge-
Motor Power
3500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
120 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
60 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,87097,856
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,99084,730
RTO
4,8806,778
Insurance
06,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,103

    Latest News

    The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting with sequential turn indicators, both are segment-first offerings
    EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125
    7 Nov 2023
    The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 for Europe is built at the brand's Tamil Nadu-based plant and exported overseas
    Made in India 2024 Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 launched in Europe
    11 Nov 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    The offers extend to the Yamaha FZ-X, FZS V3, FZS V4, Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR 125 models
    Yamaha announces festive offers on FZ-X, FZS, Fascino & Ray-ZR for Diwali
    8 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
