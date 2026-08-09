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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 mark 2 Fz-fi v3
BrandKabira MobilityYamaha
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Range178-201 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)-

Filters
KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Break View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Length
2080 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
13 L-
Height
1141 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm790 mm
Width
702 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
178 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
12 kW12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
192 Nm (Motor)13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic fork
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
13 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTORECO Indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch, TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,0901,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,08,466
RTO
010,177
Insurance
20,1908,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6552,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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