In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours (100%)
|-