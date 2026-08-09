In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours (100%)
|-