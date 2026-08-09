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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 mark 2 Lx 125
BrandKabira MobilityVespa
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Range178-201 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)-

Filters
KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2080 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
13 L-
Height
1141 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm770 mm
Width
702 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s
Range
178 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
12 kW9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
192 Nm (Motor)9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
13 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTORAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch, TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,0901,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,90096,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
20,1906,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6552,382

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