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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 mark 2 Ntorq 125
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Range178-201 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)-

Filters
KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2080 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg111 kg
Additional Storage
13 L-
Height
1141 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm770 mm
Width
702 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
178 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
12 kW9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
192 Nm (Motor)10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesStreet,Sport
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
13 L21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTOR-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,09097,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,90082,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
20,1906,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6552,102

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