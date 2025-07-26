In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours (100%)
|-