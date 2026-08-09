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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 mark 2 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range178-201 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)-

Filters
KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Suspension View
Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2080 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg143 kg
Additional Storage
13 L-
Height
1141 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm800 mm
Width
702 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
178 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
12 kW17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
192 Nm (Motor)14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
13 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTOR-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch, TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,0901,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,18,690
RTO
09,495
Insurance
20,19010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6552,984

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