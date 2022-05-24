HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesKM 3000 vs Saathi

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 3000 up to 120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour.
KM 3000 vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 Saathi
BrandKabira MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 85,999
Range120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 50 min3-5 Hrs.

KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continuous Power
6000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
95 km/charge-
Motor Power
3500 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
120 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
60 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
100 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2100 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
830 mm-
Width
760 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
0-80 % 50 min-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
19°-
Console
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.0 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,87089,860
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,99085,999
RTO
4,8800
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8341,931

