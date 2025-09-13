In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Avenis
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours (100%)
|-