Kabira Mobility KM 3000 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 3000 up to 120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour.
KM 3000 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 Buzz
BrandKabira MobilityStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range120 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time2 Hours 50 min5-6 Hrs.

KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continuous Power
6000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
95 km/charge-
Motor Power
3500 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
120 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
60 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
100 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2100 mm-
Wheelbase
1430 mm-
Kerb Weight
112 kg-
Height
1200 mm-
Saddle Height
830 mm-
Width
760 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
0-80 % 50 min-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
19°-
Console
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
4.0 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,87099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,99095,000
RTO
4,8800
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,131

