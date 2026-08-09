In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours (100%)
|-