Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKM 3000 vs Elite

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
6000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
95 km/charge-
Motor Power
3500 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
120 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
60 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8701,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,9901,29,999
RTO
4,8800
Insurance
04,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,892

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Komaki DT 3000 is the higher-spec model powered by a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor.
    Komaki DT 3000, LY e-scooters launched in India with 220 km range, anti skid
    24 May 2022
    Ola Electric to Tork Motors, several electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the electric motorcycle segment with exciting upcoming products.
    Most exciting upcoming electric motorcycles in India
    22 Aug 2023
    Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
    Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
    17 Mar 2023
    Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
    Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
    24 Mar 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     