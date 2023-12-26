In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 3000 up to 120 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less