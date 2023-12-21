In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of KM 3000 up to 120 km/charge and the S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge.
Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour.
