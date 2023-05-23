In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of KM 3000 up to 120 km/charge and the Faast has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less