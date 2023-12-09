Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 vs Maruthisan Dream+

In 2023 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
6000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
95 km/charge-
Motor Power
3500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
120 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
60 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8701,69,655
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,9901,62,782
RTO
4,8802,122
Insurance
04,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8343,646

