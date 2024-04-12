HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesKabira Hermes 75 vs Nexa

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kabira Hermes 75 up to 120 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
Kabira Hermes 75 vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kabira hermes 75 Nexa
BrandKabira MobilityWarivo Motors
Price₹ 66,700₹ 58,300
Range120 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continuous Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
250 mm190 mm
Length
1910 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm-
Height
1175 mm1140 mm
Width
750 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 40 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,88058,300
Ex-Showroom Price
89,60058,300
RTO
3,2800
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9961,253

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Maruti Suzuki Nexa saw retails of 5.61 lakh units in FY 2023-24.
    Maruti Suzuki sub-brands drive dominance in Indian PV market. Here’s how
    12 Apr 2024
    McLaren aims to deliver over 20 cars in India in 2024.
    Supercar segment in India to register 30% growth in 2024, says McLaren
    14 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched six NEXA compact-format workshops for non-urban locations
    Maruti Suzuki expands NEXA retail network to non-urban locations
    6 Feb 2024
    McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
    McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
    12 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     