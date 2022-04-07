|Continuous Power
|4000 W
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|2500 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹92,880
|₹1,17,300
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,600
|₹1,02,483
|RTO
|₹3,280
|₹8,198
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,619
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,996
|₹2,521