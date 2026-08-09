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HomeCompare BikesHermes 75 vs Urban Club 125

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Hermes 75 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hermes 75 Urban club 125
BrandKabira MobilityVespa
Price₹ 74,200₹ 91,259
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75
STD
₹74,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
289 mm155 mm
Length
1860 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg115 kg
Height
1201 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm770 mm
Width
630 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm150 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
120 km
Max Speed
75 kmph
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Twin TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Spring CoilDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | City | Sport, Water Wading Limit - 300 mmAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Digital-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,9901,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
74,20094,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
3,7906,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6762,339

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