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HomeCompare BikesHermes 75 vs eGo Li

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hermes 75 up to 120 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Hermes 75 vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hermes 75 Ego li
BrandKabira MobilityUjaas Energy
Price₹ 74,200₹ 53,880
Range120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh1.5 kWh
Charging Time2 Hours3-4 Hours

Filters
Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75
STD
₹74,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Taillight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
289 mm-
Length
1860 mm-
Wheelbase
1361 mm-
Kerb Weight
106 kg-
Height
1201 mm-
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
630 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
120 km75 km
Max Speed
75 kmph25 kmph
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Twin TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring CoilHydraulic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | City | Sport, Water Wading Limit - 300 mmWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT DigitalYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,99057,220
Ex-Showroom Price
74,20053,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7903,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6761,229

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