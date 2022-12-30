Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,88057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
89,60057,877
RTO
3,2800
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9961,244

