In 2023 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price).
On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively.
Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours.
Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
