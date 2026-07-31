In 2026 Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Hermes 75 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hermes 75
|Raider
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 74,200
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-