In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kabira Hermes 75 up to 120 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
Kabira Hermes 75 vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kabira hermes 75
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.