In 2026 Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hermes 75 up to 120 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Hermes 75 vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hermes 75
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 74,200
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|6-7 Hours