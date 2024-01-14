HT Auto
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kabira Hermes 75 up to 120 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
Kabira Hermes 75 vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kabira hermes 75 Smak
BrandKabira MobilitySeeka
Price₹ 66,700₹ 99,911
Range120 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continuous Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
250 mm-
Length
1910 mm-
Wheelbase
1300 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
750 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5.5 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
60 V, 40 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,8801,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
89,60099,911
RTO
3,2800
Insurance
04,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9962,238

