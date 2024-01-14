In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kabira Hermes 75 up to 120 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
Kabira Hermes 75 vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kabira hermes 75
|Smak
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 66,700
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|120 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.