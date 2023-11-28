Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKabira Hermes 75 vs Revolt RV300

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCHub Mounted
Motor Power
2500 W1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 km/charge180 km/charge
Max Speed
80 kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,88094,999
Ex-Showroom Price
89,60094,999
RTO
3,2800
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9962,041

