Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKabira Hermes 75 vs ETrance

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 vs PURE EV ETrance

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
2500 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,88051,999
Ex-Showroom Price
89,60051,999
RTO
3,2800
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9961,117

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The modified Harley-Davidson Street 750 now measures more than eight and a half feet in length.
    Harley-Davidson Street 750 modified into a beautiful chopper
    30 Dec 2022
    The 2023 McLaren 750S comes available at a starting price of $324,000.
    McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds
    26 Apr 2023
    Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
    Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
    17 Mar 2023
    The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
    New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
    4 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     