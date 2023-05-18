Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 vs Okinawa Dual

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Kabira Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75
Hermes 75 Lithium Ion
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
2500 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,88058,992
Ex-Showroom Price
89,60058,992
RTO
3,2800
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9961,267

