In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Intercity Neo vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity neo
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-