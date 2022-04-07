HT Auto
Intercity Neo
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo
Lithium Ion
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hybrid Drum
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,49081,527
Ex-Showroom Price
67,49070,000
RTO
05,600
Insurance
05,927
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4501,752

