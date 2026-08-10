In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Intercity Neo up to 110 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Intercity Neo vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity neo
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|110 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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