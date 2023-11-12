Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesIntercity Neo vs XL100

Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Intercity Neo vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intercity neo Xl100
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 57,000₹ 44,998
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Intercity Neo
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo
Lithium Ion
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,49053,200
Ex-Showroom Price
67,49044,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
05,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4501,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have been fetching 17,000 bookings every month, beating other SUVs from the brand.
    Mahindra Scorpio beats XUV700, Thar, XUV300 and other siblings. Here's how
    12 Nov 2023
    Mahindra's SUV range continues to garner robust demand with over 2.81 lakh open bookings across the lineup
    Over 2.8 lakh pending orders for Mahindra SUVs. This model garners highest demand
    5 Aug 2023
    Mahindra Bolero Neo is the latest product from the car maker and its main claim to fame is its affordable pricing and robust drive traits.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo drive impressions: Few frills, much skills off beaten path
    21 Nov 2023
    The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance launched with host of medical equipment; priced at 14 lakh
    20 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
    17 Jul 2021
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     