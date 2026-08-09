In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Intercity Neo vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity neo
|Sport
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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