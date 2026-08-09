In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Intercity Neo vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity neo
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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