In 2024 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Intercity Neo up to 110 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours.
Intercity Neo vs Yaarii Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity neo
|Yaarii
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.