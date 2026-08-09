In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Intercity Neo vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity neo
|Access 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-