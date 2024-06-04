HT Auto
In 2024 Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Intercity Neo up to 110 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours.
Intercity Neo vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intercity neo Accelero plus
BrandKabira MobilityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 57,000₹ 55,200
Range110 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Intercity Neo
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo
Lithium Ion
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1850 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1280 mm
Height
1200 mm1110 mm
Width
720 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,49058,561
Ex-Showroom Price
67,49055,200
RTO
00
Insurance
03,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4501,258

