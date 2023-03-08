In 2026 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Intercity Aeolus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-