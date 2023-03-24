In 2024 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Intercity Aeolus up to 110 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours.
Intercity Aeolus vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intercity aeolus
|Nexa
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,990
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|110 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.