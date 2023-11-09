Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus vs Vida V1

In 2023 Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Intercity Aeolus
Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus
Lithium Ion
₹68,990*
*Ex-showroom price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W6000 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,4901,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
71,4901,02,900
RTO
00
Insurance
05,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5362,331

